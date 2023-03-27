Czech National Bank Acquires 80 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

