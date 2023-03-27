Czech National Bank Buys 135 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

