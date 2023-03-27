Czech National Bank Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:TYL opened at $329.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day moving average is $329.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $453.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

