Czech National Bank Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $271.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.90 and its 200-day moving average is $316.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

