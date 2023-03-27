Czech National Bank Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

ATO stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

