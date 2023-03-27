Czech National Bank Has $1.90 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,872,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 239,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.