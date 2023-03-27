Czech National Bank Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

STLD stock opened at $108.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

