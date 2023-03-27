Czech National Bank Purchases 293 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,923 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

