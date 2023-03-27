Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

