Czech National Bank Sells 615 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

