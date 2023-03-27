Daniel Wright Purchases 2,500 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) insider Daniel Wright purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,375 ($11,512.96).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 377 ($4.63) on Monday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 318 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 471 ($5.78). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.57. The company has a market cap of £151.82 million, a PE ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.33%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

