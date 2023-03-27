Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $152.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

