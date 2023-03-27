Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 507,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $179.15 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.