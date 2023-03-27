Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,320,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $42.75 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

