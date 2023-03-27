Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.