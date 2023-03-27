Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $140.43 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

