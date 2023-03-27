Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $455.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

