Diversified Trust Co Buys 974 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $132.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

