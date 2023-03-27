Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,465 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.27.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $315.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

