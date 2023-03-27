Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,040 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $79.58 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

