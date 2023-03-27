Diversified Trust Co Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.