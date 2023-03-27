Diversified Trust Co Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

ANET opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

