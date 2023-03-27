Diversified Trust Co Has $636,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

