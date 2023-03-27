Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

