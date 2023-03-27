Diversified Trust Co Makes New $490,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $334.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

