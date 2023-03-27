Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

