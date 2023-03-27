Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

