Diversified Trust Co Sells 280 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,836,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

MAA stock opened at $143.34 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

