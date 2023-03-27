Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

