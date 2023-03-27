Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,286,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

