Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DY opened at $94.99 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

