Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.45 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

