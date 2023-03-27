Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 382 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

