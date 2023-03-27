Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.4 %

BBY stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

