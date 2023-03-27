Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.86 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

