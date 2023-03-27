ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

ECN opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

