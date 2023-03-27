EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.02 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,736 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,692,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

