Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

