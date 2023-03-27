Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,479 shares of company stock worth $211,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

