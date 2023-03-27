Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Envista worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Envista by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Envista by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

