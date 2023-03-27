Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.96 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.