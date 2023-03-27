Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

