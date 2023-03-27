Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vor Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 15.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Shares of VOR stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $227.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after buying an additional 11,627,907 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 272,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

