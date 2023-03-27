Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Director Sells $12,419.60 in Stock

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $5.23 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

