Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Stock Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Everi has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $22.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

