Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

