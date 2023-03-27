Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

