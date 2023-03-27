F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

