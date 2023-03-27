Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 133,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

