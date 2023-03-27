Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Farmland Partners worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $546.49 million, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.